Buru Energy Pleased To Award Pre-FEED Study For Rafael

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU, OTC:BRNGF) CEO Thomas Nador tells Proactive the company has progressed the development of its Rafael gas condensate resource in the Canning Basin of Western Australia, awarding a pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study to global professional services company GHD Pty Ltd. GHD will deliver concept select level engineering for the first phase of the Rafael development, enabling the project's progression to FEED in the second half of 2024. Within the last week, Buru has completed the Rafael 3D seismic survey acquisition program on time and on budget. Data from the survey will serve to delineate the Rafael resource structure more precisely and guide the appraisal drilling program planned for 2024.

Nador said:“We are very pleased to be partnering with GHD on this critical scope of work to progress the Rafael phase one development. The work over the next several months will enable Buru to define the phase one Rafael development to a level of maturity that will enable it to proceed to FEED next year for this potentially transformative energy project in the Kimberley. We are demonstrating that Buru is delivering on its plans to generate benefits to its shareholders, Traditional Owners, the government and Kimberley communities.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: