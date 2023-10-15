Ilika Receives £400,000 Grant To Help Fund Its "Crusade Toward Net Zero"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ilika PLC (AIM:IKA, OTCQX:ILIKF) CEO Graeme Purdy speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the innovative battery developer announced it will receive £400,000 of a £2.7 million grant from the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF).

The funding is part of a 16-month, £2.7 million collaboration programme that kicked off on 1 October. Ilika is collaborating with Mpac Group (LSE:MPAC) PLC and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) for this initiative.

Purdy explains that the funding will be used to enhance the production of their large "Goliath" battery. In collaboration with Mpac, Ilika plans to establish an assembly line, increasing their manufacturing capacity from 0.5 to 1.5 Watt hours annually. This move aligns with their strategy to implement a fully automated pilot line.

Additionally, the grant will support their partnership with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry, focusing on electrode production for pouch cells using giga factory scale equipment.

Purdy emphasised that this grant underscores Ilika's commitment to the automotive sector and their alignment with the UK's industrial strategy towards achieving Net Zero. The company reported a robust cash balance of £14.6 million at the end of their last fiscal year.

