Center Street Finance’S Jessica Allen Selected 2023 Women In Auto Finance

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Center Street Finance, a boutique advisory and auto loan servicing firm, proudly announces the inclusion of Jessica Allen, Senior Vice President of Risk Management and Senior Partner at Center Street Finance, in the 2023 list of Women in Auto Finance. The prestigious recognition presented by Auto Fin Journal acknowledges outstanding leaders in the auto finance industry who hold some of the most essential auto finance positions while providing critical guidance and producing high-level results. Honorees are featured in the September issue of Auto Fin Journal and will be recognized at the Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona on November 8th during Used Car Week.

“Jessica oversees all aspects of risk and operations, provides critical guidance, and delivers exceptional results, making her an invaluable asset to the firm,” said Matt Burke, CEO of Center Street Finance and COO of Agora Data, Inc.“Jessica's impressive level of responsibility and can-do attitude demonstrates an unparalleled work ethic rooted in integrity. She is an inspiring colleague and influential leader in the auto finance industry, deserving of recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Women in Auto Finance award.”

Jessica joined Center Street Finance in 2015 and currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Senior Partner. Her key responsibilities include overseeing risk management and loan servicing operations. She also manages ongoing engagements with our capital markets clients, providing expertise in portfolio management, valuation, cash-flow projections, reporting, and consulting services. Jessica has made invaluable contributions to the company and has been the architect of several unique and cutting-edge projects. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from the University of Texas at Arlington and holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Women's University.

Center Street Finance provides multiple services in all facets of consumer, commercial, and specialty finance, such as acquisitions management, portfolio management, line of credit administration, and loan servicing. The team of auto finance experts has managed over $30 billion in consumer finance loans and uses proprietary analytical models to deliver accurate and customized results. The company offers project-based and ongoing services tailored to auto dealers, banks, finance companies, and credit unions' specific needs.

About Center Street Finance, LP

Center Street Finance, LP is a boutique advisory and loan servicing firm with an experienced management team that actively manages auto and various other consumer finance assets, provides ongoing portfolio management for multiple clients, and advises on all facets of the consumer finance industry. Our senior team has real-world finance experience and can provide turn-key solutions with unmatched service and expertise. For more information on Center Street Finance LP, visit , contactus@csflp or 1-682-777-2000.

# # #

Eric PR & Marketing, LLC

Eric Nemeth

+1 602-502-2793

View source version on newsdirect: