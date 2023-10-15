Ryan Jaime Joins Enerflo As VP Of Business Development To Help Grow Partnerships And Integrations

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

With a combined 17 years of experience in the home improvement and solar industries, Ryan Jaime joins Enerflo as Vice President of Business Development, with the goal of growing Enerflo's partnerships and integrations. Ryan brings his vast network of industry relationships and love of people with him to expand Enerflo's reach and connections.

Ryan Jaime started his career focused primarily on smart home and energy management until about 3 years ago, when the convergence of smart home, energy management and solar drew him deeper into the solar industry.

Most recently, Ryan was the Senior Director over the Smart Solar Dealer program at Vivint. Prior to that, Ryan was chosen by Richard Perry, President & CEO of Ackerman Security at the time, to be President of Prodigy, the Dealer Program for Ackerman Security. During Ryan's tenure, Prodigy experienced 18 months of explosive growth with a talented team that he had the opportunity to assemble.

Now, Ryan is excited to bring his experience and passion for people, solar and tech to Enerflo to help expand Enerflo's partner and integrations network -- and ultimately grow market share.

“From the first time I met Jaime, I knew I wanted to work with him. I have never met anyone as well-connected and humble as Jaime. He's the perfect addition to the Enerflo team,” said Enerflo Co-Founder, Spencer Oberan.

“I am really excited to join the Enerflo team,” said Jaime. He continued,“The Co-Founders are dedicated to building a world-class solar platform, and I think Enerflo is uniquely positioned for success.”

Since its inception, Enerflo was purpose-built as an open API software platform for residential solar installers, EPCs, sales dealers and hybrid orgs in order to integrate with the hundreds of other software tools those businesses already use versus forcing them to use a closed ecosystem solution with limited functionality and flexibility. This open platform approach gives residential solar businesses the most flexibility in custom configuring an instance of Enerflo that best supports and optimizes their business processes.

Because of Enerflo's open platform approach, business development is a critical cornerstone of Enerflo's ability to connect and integrate with a wide variety of companies that serve the solar industry, such as software and tools for sales enablement, PV system design and plan sets, financing, cash payments, TPO and solar lease, CRM and many more.

