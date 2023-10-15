Sirius Real Estate Posts Rent Roll Increase Despite Headwinds

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Proactive Research Analyst Manos Halicioglu speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing his latest research note on owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks Sirius Real Estate.

Halicioglu explains that Sirius reported a notable 7.7% half-year uplift in the six months to 30 September, meeting management's expectations despite economic challenges in their primary UK and German markets.

In Germany, Sirius showcased its stability with its strong asset management, while in the UK, rent roll exceeded £50 million for the first time. Additionally, Sirius advanced its asset recycling programme, selling its castle business park for a 5% premium and acquiring two UK industrial assets.

These strategic decisions highlight Sirius's ability to adeptly navigate economic uncertainties, promising investors a projected 100% ROI over five years.

Sirius is set to announce its first half results on 20th November, with the market keenly awaiting further indications of the company's growth trajectory.

