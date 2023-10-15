Zignaly Releases New Mobile App, Plans To Skyrocket By Attracting Mobile Users

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The new Zignaly app is finally here. Responding to overwhelming demand from users, the team behind the decentralized social investing marketplace Zignaly is releasing a mobile app to give users the freedom to use their full suite of services from anywhere and at any time.

The highly anticipated beta release will provide a full-fledged Zignaly experience, including access to its Profit-Sharing Marketplace, Expert Trader profiles, and deposit & withdrawal capabilities. Users can also manage their Expert Trader portfolios, switching to or adding new services directly from the app.

Mobile apps are in: Research shows users spend 90% of their mobile time in apps. Meanwhile, Zignaly's internal research clearly shows that a mobile app boosts conversion rates by as much as 60%. This means more than half of all users landing on its mobile app page are likely to download the app, sign up, and make a deposit if given a chance.

The app's release is a long-awaited milestone. Nine out of 10 of Zignaly users primarily access the platform with their mobile devices, proving the overwhelming demand for a mobile app, which can boost Zignaly's growth in both users and AUM. The Zignaly app will provide a convenient solution to the large and growing number of investors who already utilize their trading apps of choice via smartphone.

The beta release follows months of extensive testing by several hundred power users, who worked tirelessly to ensure seamless operation while offering helpful improvement suggestions. The testers' suggestions have been incorporated into the beta release to ensure the best possible user experience.

The app is now available on Android , with an iOS release planned soon.

About Zignaly

Zignaly is a Social Investment Platform for the new generation, connecting the World's best Fund Managers with Digital Asset Investors. Zignaly provides a marketplace where over 500,000 users connect with more than 150 veteran Portfolio Managers who manage $125 Million+ for a share in the profit. Recognized by Binance and partnered with some of the top players in the Digital Assets Space, Zignaly has scaled from 20,000 to more than half a million users in a single year.

