Substrate Artificial Intelligence "In The Right Place" After Completing Aquis Listing

Substrate Artificial Intelligence (OTCQB:SUIAF) Chairman Lorenzo Serratosa & CEO Ivan Garcia visit the Proactive London studio to speak with Thomas Warner after the Spanish company successfully completed its listing on the Aquis exchange.

Garcia and Serratosa expressed their enthusiasm for the move, saying that London's thriving AI ecosystem makes it a magnet for both retail and institutional investors. Garcia emphasises the company's growth strategy, which includes acquiring UK-based businesses and leveraging their existing technologies.

Serratosa reveals that Substrate AI is also eyeing potential acquisitions in South America, recognising the region's rich pool of technical talent. On the R&D front, Garcia says the company is developing a cutting-edge technology which automates tasks using virtual assistants.

This technology allows virtual assistants to communicate and collaborate, with humans retaining oversight. Serratosa also underscores the company's commitment to harnessing AI for fostering sustainability and driving economic efficiencies.

