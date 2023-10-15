Niche Media Events Hosts Largest Leadership Summit In Chicago

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Over 90 niche media publishers, CEOs, revenue heads, and suppliers gathered in Chicago for the 11th annual Niche Media Leadership Summit. The 2023 media conference is the largest event in the history of the annual publishing leadership gathering and was held September 20-22, 2023.

The 2023 event hosted over 90 attendees and 16 sponsoring vendors at the Royal Sonesta Riverfront, making it the largest leadership retreat of its kind in the media industry. The Niche Media Leadership Summit focuses on discussion groups and keynotes specifically to educate, inspire and connect magazine and media owners and leaders. Topics include digital and print publishing strategy, new media technologies, company hiring and culture, audience expansion, and revenue ideas for publishers .

“We are excited and honored to welcome so many niche media owners and leaders to this year's Summit. The record attendance is a testament to the importance of the niche audience media industry, as well as the need for leaders to share best practices and discuss industry challenges ahead of 2024 budgeting and strategy.”, said Ryan Dohrn, owner of Niche Media Events.

Featured keynotes included Jonathan Reitz, CEO of Fluxify, who spoke to hiring and retaining media sales staff; Steven Iwersen, founder of Aurora Pointe, who presented on leading media companies in uncertain times; and Andrew Davis, marketing industry icon, who led discussion on AI influence, opportunities and cautions for media. Attendees also met throughout the event in discussion groups for B2B, Consumer and Sales Leadership. 80% of attendees' time was devoted to discussion groups, networking parties and dinners with colleagues.

Sponsoring industry vendors included: 032 Outsourcing, Audativ, Media OS (formerly Ad Sales Genius), Publication Printers, AdCellerant, AdOrbit (formerly MagHub), Baxter Research Center, January Spring, KODI Collective, Omeda, Quad, Sheridan and The Magazine Manager.

Additionally, new sponsors joined for the first time: AdMall/SalesFuel, Fox Associates and WoodWing.

“The Niche Leadership Summit offers a unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with peers in your market (B2B or Consumer) or in specific roles (Sales Leadership) to share solutions, create connections for post-event conversations and resources, and access cutting edge leadership, culture, and industry developments to drive success for each attendee's media company and employees”, continued Dohrn.

The next Niche Media publishing conference will be their annual, multi-track, full staff training Niche Media Conference , April 17-19, 2024, also in downtown Chicago at the Radisson Blu Aqua.

To learn more about Niche Media Events, visit NicheMediaEvents.

About Niche Media Events

Niche Media Events helps publishers generate growth in ALL their revenue channels: print, digital, sales, audience and events. We've got it all... incredible learning and peer-to-peer connections at our live conferences, awesome online educational content, and expert resources from the best minds in media.

Whether you're a B2B, B2C/Consumer, Digital-Only, City & Regional, or Association publisher, Niche Media is your“go-to” resource for practical, actionable education & training (plus a healthy dose of F-U-N) to help you maximize revenue. Together, we're connecting the entire Niche Nation!

