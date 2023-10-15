Big Pharma’S Billion-Dollar Bets On Advanced Cancer Therapies

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Big Pharma is continuing its oncology buying spree, with a flurry of multi-billion-dollar deals, partnerships, and investments creating a buzz in the cancer treatment space.

American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is the latest company to jump on the bandwagon, acquiring cancer therapy firm Point Biopharma Global for a staggering $1.4 billion, an almost 90% premium. This acquisition includes a cash offer of $12.50 per share, significantly above Point's previous closing price.[1]

Point Biopharma Global specializes in radioligand therapies, an advanced approach delivering radiation directly to cancer cells, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Their project, PNT2002, targets advanced-stage prostate cancer patients unresponsive to hormonal treatments.

Pfizer, another pharmaceutical giant, made waves with its $43 billion acquisition of biotech company Seagen. This strategic move follows Pfizer's success in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The acquisition adds four approved cancer therapies to Pfizer's portfolio, with combined 2022 sales nearing $2 billion. Seagen specializes in antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology, precisely targeting cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.[2]

Cancer treatments are a top priority for Pfizer, generating $12 billion in revenue last year. This acquisition enhances Pfizer's position in oncology, enabling a broader range of treatments and innovative therapies for patients.

These multi-billion dollar deals along with increasing government initiatives for cancer awareness and rising prevalence of cancer worldwide sent the global cancer therapy market soaring to US$158 billion in 2020. By 2026, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.15% to reach US$268 billion.[3]

In alignment with this dedication is Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE:DTC) (OTC:DTCFF) (FSE:DTC) , a Canadian biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cancer vaccines and drug delivery technologies. Partnering with the academic laboratory of world-renowned expert in immuno-oncology Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence Therapeutics is focused on advancing the development of next-generation vaccines and ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) products.

At the heart of Defence Therapeutics is its proprietary and US patented Accum® drug delivery platform, a first-of-its-kind solution solving previous cancer treatment challenges. This proven breakthrough technology has the ability to deliver treatments at 10 times the rate of other approved solutions.

Utilizing its proprietary Accum® technology, Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE:DTC) (OTC:DTCFF) (FSE:DTC) has significantly improved the efficacy of ADCs by up to 100 times. While enhancing established ADCs like Enhertu, Defence is also forging ahead with two novel in-house ADCs. These developments target specific tumor cells, and in a strategic move, Defence has joined forces with the multinational giant, Orano, to pioneer radio-immunoconjugates, setting a new standard for ADC therapies.

On October 10, Defence Therapeutics announced the publication of a pivotal peer-reviewed study in the prestigious journal of Cancer Science, spotlighting the anticancer potential of unconjugated Accum® for T-cell lymphoma treatment.

The study showed that Accum® not only triggers the death of various cancer cells but also activates the immune system to combat the cancer. The research highlights the significant role of immune T cells, CD4 and CD8, in enhancing the product's efficiency, providing a promising approach to tumor control.

Defence Therapeutics has been making strides in the realm of cancer research with its novel ARM vaccine. This innovative vaccine, created using the company's Accum technology, transforms certain cells into agents that can actively target and combat tumors. In animal models, it showed remarkable success against conditions like solid T-cell lymphoma and melanoma, boasting cure rates between 80-100%.

In June, Defence announced a partnership with Transbiotech Biotechnology Research and Transfer Center to further test the vaccine's potency against pancreatic cancer, a notoriously challenging disease to treat. Defence's CEO, Mr. Plouffe, emphasized the potential implications of a successful pancreatic cancer treatment, suggesting it could revolutionize the broader battle against difficult-to-treat cancers.

Defence Therapeutics has also made significant progress with its AccuTOXTM program, which is nearing the final stages required for the start of a Phase I clinical trial aimed at melanoma patients at City of Hope in California. AccuTOX has displayed its potent ability to halt tumor growth across several animal studies, targeting conditions like T-cell lymphoma, breast cancer, and notably, melanoma.

To ensure quality production for the trial, Defence partnered with Biopeptek Pharmaceuticals , a renowned US-based Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). Leveraging Biopeptek's expertise, the company is finalizing the AccuTOXTM drug product to meet FDA's rigorous standards. With manufacturing completed, a Phase I trial at the City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute is on the horizon for late 2023.

For more information about Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE:DTC) (OTC:DTCFF) and its Accum® technology, visit this link or their website

References:

[1] Disclosure:

1) The author of the Article, or members of the author's immediate household or family, do not own any securities of the companies set forth in this Article. The author determined which companies would be included in this article based on research and understanding of the sector.

2) The Article was issued on behalf of and sponsored by, Defence Therapeutics Inc. Market Jar Media Inc. has or expects to receive from Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s Digital Marketing Agency of Record (Native Ads Inc.) ninety six thousand five hundred US dollars for 30 days (21 business days).

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not Market Jar Media Inc., its directors or officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Market Jar Media Inc. for this Article. Market Jar Media Inc. was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this Article. Market Jar has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of Market Jar or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market Jar Media Inc. requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Market Jar Media Inc. relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Market Jar Media Inc. has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) The Article does not constitute investment advice. All investments carry risk and each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional. Any action a reader takes as a result of the information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Market Jar Media Inc.'s terms of use and full legal disclaimer as set forth here . This Article is not a solicitation for investment. Market Jar Media Inc. does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on PressReach should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Market Jar Media Inc. does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on PressReach.

5) Market Jar Media Inc. and its respective directors, officers and employees hold no shares for any company mentioned in the Article.

6) This document contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, (collectively,“forward-looking statements”), which reflect management's expectations regarding Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s future growth, future business plans and opportunities, expected activities, and other statements about future events, results or performance. Wherever possible, words such as“predicts”,“projects”,“targets”,“plans”,“expects”,“does not expect”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“anticipate” or“does not anticipate”,“believe”,“intend” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (a) revenue generating potential with respect to Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s industry; (b) market opportunity; (c) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s business plans and strategies; (d) services that Defence Therapeutics Inc. intends to offer; (e) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s milestone projections and targets; (f) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s expectations regarding receipt of approval for regulatory applications; (g) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s intentions to expand into other jurisdictions including the timeline expectations relating to those expansion plans; and (h) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s expectations with regarding its ability to deliver shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this document including, without limitation, assumptions about: (a) the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to execute Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s business plan; (b) that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; (c) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; (d) the accuracy of budgeted costs and expenditures; (e) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; (f) political and regulatory stability; (g) the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third-party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms; (h) changes in applicable legislation; (i) stability in financial and capital markets; and (j) expectations regarding the level of disruption to as a result of CV-19. Such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of Defence Therapeutics Inc. to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: (a) Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation, policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations; (b) public health crises such as CV-19 may adversely impact Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s business; (c) the volatility of global capital markets; (d) political instability and changes to the regulations governing Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s business operations (e) Defence Therapeutics Inc. may be unable to implement its growth strategy; and (f) increased competition as required by law, Defence Therapeutics Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future event or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Neither does Defence Therapeutics Inc. nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this document. Neither Defence Therapeutics Inc. nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this document by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this document.

7) Any graphs, tables or other information demonstrating the historical performance or current or historical attributes of Defence Therapeutics Inc. or any other entity contained in this document are intended only to illustrate historical performance or current or historical attributes of Defence Therapeutics Inc. or such entities and are not necessarily indicative of future performance of Defence Therapeutics Inc. or such entities.

8) Investing is risky. The information provided in this article should not be considered as a substitute for professional financial consultation. Users should be aware that investing in any form carries inherent risks, and as such, there is a possibility of losing some or all of their investment. The value of investments can fluctuate significantly within a short period, and investors must understand that past performance is not indicative of future results. Additionally, users should exercise caution as transactions involving investments may be irreversible, even in cases of fraud or accidental actions. It is crucial to acknowledge that rapidly evolving laws and technical issues can have adverse effects on the usability, transferability, exchangeability, and value of investments. Furthermore, users must be cognizant of potential security risks associated with their investment activities. Individuals are strongly encouraged to conduct thorough research, seek professional advice, and carefully evaluate their risk tolerance before engaging in any investment endeavors. Market Jar Media Inc. is neither an investment adviser nor a broker-dealer. The information presented on the website is provided for informative purposes only and is not to be treated as a recommendation to make any specific investment. No such information on PressReach constitutes advice or a recommendation.

James Young

+1 800-340-9767

View source version on newsdirect: