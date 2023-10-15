(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Award-winning clean beauty brand Innersense Organic Beauty launches Hair Renew Scalp Oil, a lightweight treatment oil to nourish the scalp and roots. This luxe formulation is the most recent addition to the brand's efficacious Hair Renew Scalp Collection, consisting of Hair Renew Pre Wash Treatment and Hair Renew Daily Active Serum. The collection is focused on calming, purifying and nourishing the scalp for a healthier hair environment.

Hair Renew Scalp Oil uses only eleven ingredients to give scalp extra rich nourishment and hydration with only a few drops. This Certified Microbiome-Friendly formula supplies the scalp with essential nutrients to deeply nourish the scalp and encourage healthier, shinier hair.

Crafted with lightweight oils of Sesame and Sunflower Seed, these rich ingredients provide the scalp and hair with vital nutrients, in addition to omega fatty acids that aid in the repair of the scalp's moisture barrier and calm itching caused by dryness. Pomegranate Seed Oil promotes a healthy scalp with a rich supply of stress fighting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits. Hair Renew Scalp Oil is light enough to be used daily on dry scalps.

Hair Renew Scalp Oil is vegan, gluten free, cruelty free and made with organic ingredients product is dispensed from a recyclable glass dropper bottle that is housed in a 100% PCR recyclable unit carton. Innersense Organic Beauty is both Plastic and Carbon Neutral and offsets all of their plastic usage as well as carbon emissions.

“Expanding our scalp health product vertical is key as these products encourage hair health, which is integral to our brand,” shares Greg Starkman, Co-Founder and CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty, "We created this lightweight, silicone-free formula that utilizes only plant oils to nourish and protect all hair types and textures.”

Hair Renew Scalp Oil (1oz) retails for $30 and will be available online at innersensebeauty , in select salons, and in-store at specialty retailers such as Credo Beauty and The Detox Market.

About Innersense Organic Beauty

Beauty professionals Greg and Joanne Starkman founded Innersense Organic Beauty to bring clean, pure and toxin free hair care to salons, stylists and consumers. The clean hair care brand's products include shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrub, styling and treatment products for all hair types. For more information, visit innersensebeauty .

