Cobalt Blue Updates On Kwinana Refinery Strategy And BHCP DFS

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) commercial manager Joel Crane gives Proactive a progress report on the company's integrated Australian cobalt supply strategy and definitive feasibility study (DFS) which is nearing completion for the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP). The strategy incorporates a refinery at Kwinana in Western Australia at which cobalt sulphate will be produced for export, initially using third-party raw materials before utilising the cobalt MHP from the BHCP in Broken Hill, Far West New South Wales. The decision comes at a time of increased focus in the US and Europe on developing critical minerals supply chains to serve the burgeoning electric vehicle and clean, green energy sectors.

Cobalt Blue is a mining and mineral processing company focussed on the development of the Broken Hill Cobalt

Project in New South Wales, Australia. The portfolio of three granted tenements in a total area of 49 km2 containing large-tonnage cobalt-bearing pyrite deposits are located 23 km west of Broken Hill. COB has developed a patented minerals processing technology for treating pyrite feedstocks targeting 85–95% recovery of cobalt from ore to product (as Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate or Cobalt Sulphate). The Broken Hill Cobalt Project has a targeted project life of +20 years and is expected to be a significant employer in Regional NSW, with around 400 full-time jobs generated. COB will become a global top 5 supplier of battery-grade cobalt (ex-China).

