Azure Minerals Observes Substantial Spodumene-Rich Pegmatites At Target Area 3

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS, OTCMKTS:AZRMF) MD Tony Rovira tells Proactive drilling has commenced within Target Area 3 at the company's Andover Project with the first three drill holes intersecting significant widths of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. He adds that assays from drilling within target areas 1 and 2 have also confirmed more broad intersections of lithium mineralisation. Meanwhile, AZS has welcomed the results of maiden metallurgical test work which produced a spodumene concentrate of 5.59% lithium at a recovery rate of 82.37%.
Azure Minerals Ltd is led by a proven and well-credentialled technical and management team with a track record of successfully exploring and developing projects into long-term operations.
Azure has embarked on an accelerated growth strategy to rapidly advance the Company's multi-commodity, battery metals-rich Andover Project. The major focus is on building lithium resources through an intensive multi-rig drilling campaign and commencing development studies. Progressing the nearby nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits is continuing through ongoing exploration and development studies. Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN15102023005728012573ID1107242770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.