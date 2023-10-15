Azure Minerals Observes Substantial Spodumene-Rich Pegmatites At Target Area 3

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS, OTCMKTS:AZRMF) MD Tony Rovira tells Proactive drilling has commenced within Target Area 3 at the company's Andover Project with the first three drill holes intersecting significant widths of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. He adds that assays from drilling within target areas 1 and 2 have also confirmed more broad intersections of lithium mineralisation. Meanwhile, AZS has welcomed the results of maiden metallurgical test work which produced a spodumene concentrate of 5.59% lithium at a recovery rate of 82.37%.

Azure Minerals Ltd is led by a proven and well-credentialled technical and management team with a track record of successfully exploring and developing projects into long-term operations.

Azure has embarked on an accelerated growth strategy to rapidly advance the Company's multi-commodity, battery metals-rich Andover Project. The major focus is on building lithium resources through an intensive multi-rig drilling campaign and commencing development studies. Progressing the nearby nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide deposits is continuing through ongoing exploration and development studies.

