Tantalex Lithium Announces Positive PEA On Manono Lithium Tailings Project

Tantalex Lithium CEO Eric Allard joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has unveiled the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Allard highlighted the positive findings of the PEA, which indicated excellent economics and financial returns for the project.

The pre-tax net present value (NPV) with a 10% discount rate stood at approximately $764 million on a nominal basis, with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 87.4%. On a real basis, the NPV10% was $638 million, with an IRR of 82.3%.

The project's capital cost estimate, including contingencies, is $147.7 million.

He also mentioned that the company has identified several opportunities to enhance capital and operating costs and increase plant capacity.

The project is designed to have low-risk plant operation and tailings reclamation, with readily available tailings dump resources providing feedstock to the beneficiation plant at a minimal cost for mining, crushing, grinding, and processing.

These positive results underscore the project's viability and potential for long-term value creation for Tantalex Lithium and its stakeholders.

