Myriad Uranium Weighing Up New Opportunity In The US

Myriad Uranium Corp (CSE:M) (OTCQB:MYRUF) CEO Thomas Lamb speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about the Canadian mineral exploration company's interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA.

Lamb explains that a military coup in Niger made it necessary for Myriad to pause its uranium exploration work in the country's Tim Mersoï Basin and look elsewhere for opportunities.

He expresses confident optimism about the opportunity presented by the Copper Mountain Project, and gives an overview of the progress made so far in buying into it.

The company announced on 18 September that it has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) with Rush Rare Metals Corp which would give Myriad the option to earn up to a 75% interest in the project.

Lamb explains that Myriad is now hard at work evaluating the scale of the opportunity, and has already uncovered some pleasant surprises.

He encourages potential investors to learn more about the Project on Myriad's website.

