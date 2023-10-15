Doubleview Gold Corp Shares Key Results From Drilling At Buck Zone On Hat Project

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Doubleview Gold Corp CEO Farshad Shirvani joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share an update regarding the company's drilling activities at the Buck Zone within the Hat Project.

Doubleview Gold has released assay results from its drilling efforts, with particular emphasis on the remarkable findings in drill hole H052. This particular drill hole intersected an impressive span of over 500 meters exhibiting robust copper and gold mineralization. Within this extensive interval, a notable 211 section displayed concentrations of 0.35 grams per ton of gold and 0.37% copper, culminating in a total copper equivalent of 1.33%.

Shirvani went on to explain that these drill holes effectively cover a substantial area of 150 meters by 260 meters when projected to the surface. The selection of these specific drill hole locations was meticulously executed to progressively increase the volume of the Lisle deposit, a crucial component in the forthcoming resource estimation anticipated to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, Shirvani highlighted the ongoing progress of the 2023 drilling campaign at the Hat Project, emphasizing that the cumulative length of drilling for the current season has already surpassed an impressive 8,000 meters.

These efforts underscore Doubleview Gold Corp's commitment to thoroughly explore and expand the Hat Project's potential, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the mineral resources present in this promising region.

In essence, these assay results represent a significant milestone for Doubleview Gold Corp, reaffirming the company's dedication to advancing their exploration efforts and unlocking the substantial mineral wealth present within the Hat Project, setting the stage for a promising future in the mining industry.

