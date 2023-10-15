(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gambling has a long history in Italy, with some forms of regulated gambling activities dating back to the 1600s. It was not until the 1900s, however, that gambling was fully legalized, and a licensing system was implemented. Since then, Italy's gambling laws and regulations have undergone numerous reforms and liberalization measures.

Italy possesses one of the most modern, open, and competitive gambling regulatory frameworks within the European Union. The industry generates approximately 80 billion euros for the Italian economy on an annual basis. Both land-based and online gambling operators thrive under the licensing and oversight system managed by the Autonomous Administration of the State Monopolies (AAMS). Learn more about Non AAMS betting at Livemint

Key developments in Italy's gambling legislation include the 2007 amendment legalizing games of skill, the 2011 legalization of real-money poker and other online casino games, and the 2012 allowance of slot machine operations. With each reform, more opportunities have opened up for domestic and foreign companies to participate in Italy's lucrative gambling market under AAMS regulation.

Italy's core gambling legislation provides the framework for licensing and regulating various gaming activities across the country. The main components of Italy's gambling law include:



The 2007 Finance Act amendment legalized games of skill such as poker, backgammon, bridge, and chess tournaments for money prizes. This opened up a new market segment.

The 2011 amendment fully legalized and regulated real-money online poker, casinos, and sports betting under license from AAMS. This enabled Italy to license major international online gambling operators.

The 2012 amendment allowed slot machine gaming halls to operate in Italy under license. This political compromise ended the government's long-time monopoly on slot machines.

The national regulatory agency AAMS oversees licensing, compliance, taxation, and problem gambling measures. All license applicants must meet AAMS suitability standards. Any online casino or sportsbook sites that are non AAMS are legal but don't offer the same consumer protection.



Licenses are required for sportsbooks, casinos, bingo halls, poker rooms, gaming machine operators, and horse race wagering.

The application process involves extensive disclosure and compliance requirements set by AAMS. Applicants must demonstrate operational capacity.

Licenses have set durations and fees based on the gambling sector. Licensees undergo ongoing monitoring and reporting obligations. Violations of Italy's gambling law can result in fines, suspensions, or license revocation by AAMS. Criminal penalties may also apply for illegal unlicensed activities.

This legislative basis allows properly licensed gambling businesses to thrive under AAMS oversight while ensuring integrity, consumer protection, and tax compliance.

Italy's gambling legislation and regulatory approach have continued to evolve to strike a balance between controlled industry expansion and consumer protection. Recent developments and proposals focus on liberalizing sports betting and increasing opportunities for domestic operators.



Italy currently has a dual regulatory regime for sports betting - operators must comply with both old and new frameworks.

There are proposals to eliminate the AAMS pre-approval requirements for events under the old rules. This would reduce compliance burdens.

Cash-in-my-bet restrictions and minimum betting thresholds could also be loosened or removed to increase flexibility. These changes aim to boost the sports betting sector by creating a more open market.



Internet cafes could be authorized to operate as legal betting shops under certain conditions. This would expand retail options.

Licensing and tax conditions could be adjusted to increase incentives and opportunities for Italy-based operators. Responsible gambling and anti-money laundering measures would remain cornerstones of oversight.



Consumers would benefit from greater choice and competition in sports betting products.

Domestic operators could gain market share with a more favorable regulatory climate.

The government may see higher licensing revenue and tax income as the market grows. Overall economic impacts from a larger, more open sports betting industry are projected to be positive.

The Italian government applies taxes on licensed gambling operators as a major source of public revenue. The tax rates and structure vary across different gambling sectors.



Sports betting is taxed at a rate of 4.5% on gross gaming revenue. This replaced a previous turnover tax.

Casinos face a tax rate of 20% on gross annual profits. Municipal surtaxes can also apply.

Bingo halls and other chance-based gaming are taxed at a flat rate of 11% on gross invoices.

Poker tournament fees are taxed at 3% of total tournament buy-ins collected. Cash games are exempt.

Slot machine operators pay a flat gaming machine tax plus municipal fees based on location and number of machines. Horse race betting faces a turnover tax of ~18% plus municipal surtaxes.

Recent tax policy reforms lowered rates on sports betting and poker tournaments to boost those sectors. However, some policymakers want to increase taxes on the most profitable gambling activities. The government must balance revenue needs against industry competitiveness.

Ongoing reporting and audits ensure licensees comply with Italy's gambling tax obligations. The AAMS monitors payments to minimize tax evasion in the industry.

Over the past decades, Italy's gambling regulation has evolved from a restrictive state-run monopoly into a modern, transparent, and competitive regime aligned with EU standards. Legalizing and licensing various gaming activities has enabled a thriving, regulated gambling industry.

Key takeaways around Italy's current gambling law framework include:



The AAMS oversees licensing and compliance across all permitted gambling sectors, both land-based and online.

Operators must meet suitability standards and apply for specific gaming licenses with set durations and fees.

Approved gambling activities include casinos, sports betting, bingo, poker, slots, and horse race wagering. Both domestic and foreign companies can participate.

Recent reforms focused on liberalizing sports betting and boosting opportunities for Italian operators indicate a forward-thinking regulatory approach. Taxation on gambling revenue provides important income for the government and must balance revenue needs against industry growth objectives.

Given the maturity and competitiveness of Italy's gambling regulation, the future outlook is strong for continued liberalization and expansion of gambling sectors, resulting in economic benefits. With AAMS oversight, consumers also gain an increased choice of gaming options within a well-regulated marketplace.

J Stewart

View source version on newsdirect: