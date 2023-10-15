Nedaa’s Mission-Critical Networks Take Center Stage at GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- BEYOND Marketing & Communications) Dubai, UAE – 15 October 2023: Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, is thrilled to announce its participation at the 43rd GITEX Global, where it will introduce a range of innovative smart city applications that cater to the evolving needs of leading security, government and first responder agencies focused on security and safety. GITEX will take place from the 16th to the 20th of October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and Nedaa's pavilion will bring together its partners, including Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions and Airbus, all under one roof.

At the heart of Nedaa's showcase will be the revolutionary Mentura COREMOTE Tactics, operating seamlessly on the Nedaa 4G Network. This solution offers situational awareness features, automatic vehicle location management, fleet management, and a dispatching solution designed for organizations managing mobile field forces. COREMOTE Tactics is a future-proof system that empowers organizations to efficiently manage their mobile field forces and share situational awareness across different hybrid Critical Communications Networks.

Airbus, in partnership with Nedaa, will be showcasing the Tactilon Agnet, a unique application designed to meet the requirements of voice communication as well as multimedia communications. Tactilon Agnet, based on 3GPP standards, provides not only Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) but also MCData, MCVideo services, geo-location, tracking features, emergency services, and more. This innovative solution ensures efficient communication and collaboration for public safety agencies.

Airbus will also offer an indoor positioning system that efficiently locates workers in secured facilities and will introduce its TB4 Platform; Agnet Tacteam, a collaborative mobile application designed for collaboration during missions; and Agnet over Satcom which ensures robust voice and data communication for emergency services.

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions, key partners at the Nedaa pavilion, will be showcasing their ACOM Command & Control solution. ACOM Command & Control is the most comprehensive mission-critical IP-based dispatch console solution, designed to meet the highest-end requirements of control centers. It operates seamlessly on the Nedaa 4G Network, providing state-of-the-art capabilities to control and manage critical situations effectively.

H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa commenting on Nedaa's participation at GITEX Global 2023, said, "Smart cities are the future, and Nedaa is committed to being at the forefront of this transformative journey. We firmly believe that technology plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life, accelerating economic development, and delivering a flexible, resilient, and secure infrastructure. Nedaa's participation at GITEX is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering mission-critical technologies that are at the heart of public safety and security.”

“This year, we are proud to showcase a range of cutting-edge solutions, in partnership with industry leaders such as Airbus and Esharah, as we continue to innovate and provide solutions needed for the cities of tomorrow,” he added.

Visit Nedaa's pavilion at Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 at GITEX Global to explore these groundbreaking solutions.





