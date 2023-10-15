HyperPay honoured with ‘Best B2B Fintech Provider of the Year’ during Arab Fintech Forum

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 15 October 2023- HyperPay, the leading payment gateway provider in the MENA region, has been honoured with the ‘Best B2B Fintech Provider of the Year’ in recognition of its outstanding performance and excellence in the B2B fintech sector.

The award, which was presented during the second edition of the Arab Fintech Forum held recently in Doha, Qatar, represents a significant milestone for HyperPay. It underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to driving fintech innovations and delivering exceptional customer-centric solutions that have made a remarkable impact on the B2B fintech space. Setting new benchmarks for excellence in the fintech industry, the company’s cutting-edge financial solutions have paved the way for a seamless and efficient payment experience, significantly enhancing user interactions.

During the event, HyperPay showcased its cutting-edge payment solutions and services that are optimising, securing, and simplifying various payment procedures, at its booth. The company’s participation in this event, which provided a robust and supportive environment for fintech businesses, has accelerated HyperPay’s expansion plans into the Qatari market.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay commented: “We are extremely honoured to receive the ‘Best B2B Fintech Provider of the Year’. This honor serves as a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of fintech as well as our commitment to delivering a plethora of ground-breaking fintech solutions and services that are secure, effective, and user-friendly. It was a great opportunity to participate in the second edition of the Arab Fintech Forum held in Qatar and network with a range of industry leaders and players in the fintech industry from across the MENA region. Our participation in this event holds further significance as it advances our expansion plans into the regional market.”

The Arab Fintech Forum is a leading event that aims to address the challenges and innovative opportunities within the global as well as regional financial ecosystem. The event brought together over 300 participants and featured several exhibitions and hands-on workshops conducted by industry experts, which served as a great opportunity for fostering innovation and collaboration. It also held several discussions on important topics, including digital banking, financial inclusion, AI and blockchain applications in financial services, emergence of Islamic fintech in the era of the fintech revolution, and the evolution beyond wallets and payments to encompass BNPL, crowdfunding, and InterTech.

The event served as an ideal platform for HyperPay to share its wealth of expertise in the ever-evolving fintech sector. By exhibiting its cutting-edge payment solutions and services, HyperPay demonstrated both its drive for innovation and its focus on improving customer experiences.

HyperPay’s diverse offerings include online payments, mobile payments, point-of-sale solutions, as well as value-added services, including fraud protection, chargeback management, and data analytics. With a significant focus on technology and top-notch customer service, HyperPay is dedicated to assisting businesses in accepting payments from customers promptly, securely, and seamlessly. The company’s participation in this event is consistent with its mission to establish new benchmarks in the constantly evolving financial technology ecosystem through various innovations, ultimately promoting the development and expansion of fintech in the MENA region as well as providing unmatched value to customers.





