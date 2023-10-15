Dubai-Government Workshop to participate in GITEX Global 2023

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 15 October 2023: Dubai-Government Workshop will participate in GITEX Global 2023, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20, 2023. The DGW's participation reflects its commitment to stay updated with the latest technological innovation, interact with participants and share experiences and knowledge with experts and innovators. It will highlight a wide range of smart digital services and solutions that enhance operator experiences and accelerate the growth of the UAE’s and Dubai's overall government service sector.



Fahad Ahmed Al Raeesi, Executive Director of DGW, said: “We are extremely delighted to be a part of this significant event, as it demonstrates our dedication to fostering Dubai’s smart transformation effort in the field of government services. This is in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership to leverage latest technological innovations, adopt best industry practises and maintain global standards in order to improve the standard of living and ensure customer happiness, as well as to raise the benchmark in governmental services.”







