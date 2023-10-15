Mussanah Race Week prepares to welcome 90 of the world’s best young sailors

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 14 October 2023, Muscat – Mussanah Race Week presented by Renaissance Services returns on 18 October 2023 for its 12th edition with more than 90 sailors from 9 countries expected, including members of Oman Sail’s SailFree initiative. Taking place at Barceló Mussanah Resort, racing in Optimist, ILCA 4and Open categories ILKA6 and ILKA7, as well as the RS Venture Connect for people with disabilities, will show the diversity of the sport in a pristine environment.



Sailors at Mussanah Race Week will have the chance to experience three days of world class coaching in the water and in the classroom, followed by four days of racing. On-the-water training sessions will focus on boat speed, handling, race starts and tactics. Onshore sessions will cover race strategy, rules, fitness, nutrition and sports psychology, providing the opportunity to learn from each other and improve as sailors.



There will also be an opportunity to become immersed in Omani culture and share a relaxing evening while experiencing authentic Omani hospitality before racing begins.



Shaima Al Asmi, Mussanah Race Week Project Manager, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming many of the world’s best and most promising young sailors to Mussanah Race Week. For the past 12 years, Mussanah Race Week has been the ideal showcase of Oman’s capabilities to host a large international event, use sport to build strong relationships between competitors of different backgrounds and share our culture with the world. This year we expect to host one of the strongest fleet the event has ever seen which will provide an excellent test for our sailors and offer a glimpse at many future champions in our sport.”



Issa al Aufi, Chief People Officer, Renaissance Services, added, “Renaissance is committed to investing in the future of Oman, especially the youth. We are very proud to support Mussanah Race Week, a prestigious and much-loved event in our national sailing calendar, which provides an opportunity for Omani sailors to compete with and learn from some of the best in their age group from around the world.”







