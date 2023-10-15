solutions by stc announces its platinum sponsorship of the 10th eGovernment Forum in Kuwait

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 15 October 2023: solutions by stc, the specialized business arm of Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, announced its platinum sponsorship for the second consecutive year of the 10th eGovernment (EGOV10) Forum in Kuwait under the motto ‘Future of the Cloud in Kuwait’. The forum will be organized by the Kuwaiti Federation for Engineering Offices and Consulting Houses (KFEOCH) and managed by Razen Events under the patronage of His Excellency Fahad Ali Zaied Al-Shuala, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs.

Reflecting a critical stage for the future of computing in Kuwait, the EGOV10 forum will be held from October 22nd till the 24th at the Al-Baraka Ballroom in Crowne Plaza Hotel – Kuwait. Considering its reputation as a key ICT player in the region and one-stop shop for business and wholesale solutions, solutions by stc’s sponsorship of the initiative directly aligns with the core objectives the Company aims to achieve for its clients. With the development of the cloud solutions space, in line with international standards, Kuwait can strongly align with the quality and breadth of solutions found in developed countries.

The event will dive deep into the "Future of the Cloud in Kuwait," offering insights into global cloud computing trends presented by leading global and local Cloud service vendors. It will also provide business development opportunities for cloud vendors from around the world. Discussions will encompass the advantages of cloud adoption, the challenges faced during the transition, and the best risk mitigation practices. The forum also serves as a platform for local tech companies and investors to be part of this transformative journey, with participation from numerous government agencies, information centers, and major private sector enterprises.

Through its strategic partnership with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT), the forum will cover some of the projects planned by the agency to promote the ICT sector in Kuwait and the ongoing development of the eGovernment program itself. Additionally, the forum will highlight cloud computing, its dimensions, and technical benefits to automation systems in Kuwait. Key points will include the return on investment from cloud computing in terms of rationalizing spending and raising the productivity of government agencies. During the forum, attendees will have the opportunity to study the planning, executive, and legislative aspects of the transition to cloud computing. The event will also demonstrate the best cloud computing companies, systems, and services from global, regional, and local vendors. This initiative aims to strengthen Kuwait’s image as a promising market for high-tech companies and highlight investment opportunities for cloud computing service providers.

solutions by stc expressed in a statement that its sponsorship and active participation in the forum is essential to the Company’s ongoing commitment to drive innovation in the Kuwaiti market and support the Kuwaiti government throughout its digital transformation journey in line with its Kuwait Vision 2035. Through the forum, solutions by stc will showcase its B2B capabilities in cloud computing technology, its range of advanced products and portfolios, vast achievements within the cloud computing space, discuss success stories and its strategic partnerships with renowned global experts. The Company also highlighted that events, such as the EGOV10, play a significant role in accelerating the adoption of new and evolving technologies on a large scale throughout Kuwait, which is why solutions by stc was keen on sponsoring the forum.

It is worth noting that solutions by stc participated as a main sponsor in the previous editions of the eGovernment Forum, considering the important role the conference plays in showcasing the digital development and national strategy plan towards innovation and digital transformation. solutions by stc will continue to sponsor such initiatives that aim to accelerate and enable digital transformation, as well as the application of modern solutions using the latest technology available today.





