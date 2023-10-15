Pregnant immigrant pursues healthcare support through nonprofit in United States

(MENAFN) Zaza Cristina Robles, who previously worked as a pregnancy coach in her home country of Peru, wasted no time seeking medical care when she arrived in the United States at 16 weeks pregnant and settled in with her in-laws.



“When they showed us the bill, it was so expensive, my husband and I thought, ‘If this is just for the doctor’s visit, imagine what the delivery will be?’ It scared us,” she stated.



Upon her arrival, Zaza Cristina Robles was connected with the Hispanic Health Council, a nonprofit organization in Hartford, Connecticut, through her sister-in-law. The organization's Comadrona program, which involves midwives, offers support to Latina immigrants and pregnant women with low incomes, helping them navigate the complexities of the U.S. healthcare system.



“They really helped clear up a lot of my fears,” Robles claimed.



The Comadrona program proved instrumental in assisting Robles in obtaining healthcare coverage while she and her husband pursue asylum in the United States. Her comadrona guided her in finding a doctor who provides care to low-income patients and facilitated connections with various other support services.



“One of the things that we do here at Hispanic Council is provide birthing classes, in their own language,” Bianca Noroñas, the manager of the Comadrona program, made this statement.



Noroñas highlighted that coaching and social services have played a crucial role in ensuring that the mothers involved in the nonprofit's program can prevent medical complications during childbirth.

