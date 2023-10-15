SpaceX's robust Falcon Heavy rocket achieves successful launch

(MENAFN) SpaceX's robust Falcon Heavy rocket achieved a successful launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the distant asteroid, Psyche. This eponymous NASA mission involves a spacecraft approximately the width of a tennis court embarking on a journey spanning nearly six years and covering a distance of about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at the asteroid in July 2029.



The launch took place at 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's objective is to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as "an unusual object likely rich in metal." The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with a range of scientific instruments, including tools for analyzing the asteroid's magnetic field and chemical makeup.



The estimated cost of the Psyche mission is about USD1.2 billion, covering development and operational expenses. Out of this total, NASA awarded SpaceX a contract of approximately USD131 million to launch the mission. This mission marks SpaceX's eighth launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, the company's most powerful in operation, and the rocket's side boosters were successfully landed for potential future use.

MENAFN15102023000045015682ID1107242634