Argentina's central bank increases interest rates to 133 percent

(MENAFN) In an effort to tackle the ongoing challenge of surging prices that have had a profound impact on household incomes, pushing a substantial portion of the population below the poverty line, Argentina's central bank made its sixth interest rate hike this year.



The benchmark interest rate was increased from 118 percent to 133 percent in response to the September inflation data, which revealed a sharp 12.7 percent month-on-month rise in consumer prices and an annual inflation rate of 138 percent, marking the highest level in the past three decades.



According to a report from the National Institute for Statistics and Census (INDEC), released the preceding month, the relentless rise in prices has pushed Argentina's poverty rate to a staggering 40.1 percent in the first half of 2023.



This sobering statistic signifies that approximately two out of every five individuals in Argentina now find themselves living below the poverty line, amounting to roughly 11.8 million people.



Furthermore, an additional report from the Center of Argentine Economic Politics (CEPA) think tank underscores the economic challenges faced by the nation. It revealed that wages in Argentina have been unable to keep pace with the inflationary trends.



Specifically, the median wage was found to cover only 85.6 percent of the basic food basket expenses in August, highlighting the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens as they strive to maintain their standard of living amid rising prices.

