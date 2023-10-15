Taylor Swift's concert movie previews make USD2.8M in 8 hours

(MENAFN) Taylor Swift fans were given just eight hours to purchase tickets for last-minute Thursday night previews of her concert film, "The Eras Tour," resulting in USD2.8 million in ticket sales. While this figure may appear relatively low compared to blockbuster releases from franchises like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, it's important to note that the film wasn't originally scheduled for a Thursday release. In fact, fans only learned about the early screenings late on Wednesday night, and tickets for the 6 p.m. showings weren't available for purchase until 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.



Box office analysts do not view the modest Thursday night revenue as a reliable indicator of the potential success of Swift's film.



“A storm is brewing,” Paul Dergarabedian, the Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, offered this perspective. “The 11th hour announcement of the availability of Thursday night pre-shows produced an early box office number that belies the true potential for the film. Pre-sales and incredible fan enthusiasm portend a blockbuster style weekend.”



Anticipations suggest that Taylor Swift's film could potentially accumulate between USD40 million and USD60 million in ticket sales on Friday, potentially leading to an opening weekend earnings of as much as USD150 million. If the film manages to exceed USD96 million for the weekend, it would secure the title of the highest-grossing opening film in the month of October, surpassing the 2019 release, "Joker."

