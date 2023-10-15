Ministry Of Public Health Takes Legal Action Against 51 Advertisements For Violation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health stressed the importance for healthcare facilities and healthcare practitioners to adhere to standards and regulations of healthcare-related advertisements, to ensure the provision of correct and reliable information to patients and their families.

During the current year, the Ministry of Public Health has monitored 51 advertisements for healthcare facilities and healthcare practitioners violating Circular No. (1/2021) and the amended Circular No. (1/2022) regarding monitoring the use of websites and social media platforms by healthcare providers and practitioners in the State of Qatar in their advertisements. The Ministry took the necessary legal procedures against the violators.

Dr. Saad Al-Kaabi, Director of the Department of Healthcare Professions at the Ministry of Public Health, stressed the Ministry's keenness to protect the health and safety of patients, as it works in this regard to monitor the compliance of healthcare care providers with the standards and criteria of advertisements related to healthcare, to ensure their compliance with the ethical and professional standards regulating them.

"We urge the public to cooperate closely and communicate with the Ministry of Public Health regarding any advertisements related to healthcare services that do not comply with standards or provide misleading information, regardless of the means whether visual, audio or electronic, including social media.” Dr. Al-Kaabi added

For any inquiries or complaints related to advertisements for healthcare provided in healthcare facilities, the Government Health Communication Center (GHCC) can be contacted.

One can also send an e-mail to the Fitness to Practice Section - Department of Healthcare Professions - Ministry of Public Health