Transport Ministry Warns Legal Action Against Unlicensed Taxi Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Transport announced that only six transport companies in the country have the license to operate as ride-hailing services.
In a social media post, it stated that Uber, Karwa Technologies, QDrive, Badr, Aber, and Zoom Ride are only companies that are licensed to do the business of passenger transportation via electronic applications.
It further warned that legal actions will be taken against violation companies.
