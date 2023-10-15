House, KAFD Sign Mou To Train 50 Youth On Parliamentary Roles

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - Lower House of Representatives and King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to train 50 Jordanian young men and women from all the Kingdom's governorates, as part of practical training of Fellowship with Parliament Project in its 4th cycle.The memo, signed by House Secretary-General, Awad Ghweiri, and KAFD Director, Mazen Tablat, aims to qualify youth leaders capable of bringing about change, by increasing their awareness of various national issues and challenges, according to a House statement.The MoU also seeks to familiarize participants on House's oversight and legislative roles, which would help expand base of youth participation in public life, by providing opportunities to beneficiaries to practically train at Jordan's legislative institutions.During the training period, beneficiaries serve as research assistants to deputies and are assume researching duties and provide supporting information about draft laws, or issues scheduled for parliamentary debate, the statement said.Ghweiri said this memo reflects visions of His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II aimed to achieve youth political empowerment.