Licensed Buildings Area Up 9.5% In 8 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) - The total area of licensed buildings in Jordan increased by 9.5 percent during January-August 2023 to 6.162 million square meters, compared to 5.627 million in the same period in 2022.According to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) on Sunday, building permits issued in the Kingdom amounted to 16,121 during the same timeframe, compared to 16,346 permits, a decrease of 1.4 percent.The area of buildings licensed for residential purposes during the same 8 months reached 5.17 million square meters against 4.69 million square meters, an increase of 10.2 percent.Similarly, non-residential buildings' area climbed by 6.2 percent to 997,000 square meters, compared to 939,000 square meters during the same period in 2022.The DoS reported that 83.8 percent of the total licensed building area was for residential purposes, while only 16.2 percent was for non-residential purposes.The Central Region had the highest share of licensed building area in the Kingdom, accounting for 66.5 percent of the total, which is an increase of 1.5 percent. The North Region's share amounted to 24.8 percent, an increase of 0.8 percent, while the South Region had a decrease of 12.1 percent and accounted for only 8.7 percent.