Finland set to restrict access to part of Port of Inga

(MENAFN) In an effort to enhance the security of its energy infrastructure, Finland is taking measures to restrict access to a specific section of the Port of Inga, which houses one of the nation's two floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals.



The decision to implement these security measures has been instigated by a series of apprehensions stemming from concerning incidents connected to a leakage problem in the Balticconnector.



The Balticconnector is an undersea gas pipeline that serves as a crucial link between Finland and Estonia, and these concerns have underscored the need for increased vigilance in safeguarding the integrity of Finland's energy infrastructure. In response to these issues, authorities in the country are proactively taking steps to bolster security and protect their energy assets.



To implement these security enhancements, Finnish authorities are actively working on a decree. This decree will encompass the area around the Inkoo LNG floating terminal and add it to a comprehensive list of 230 facilities considered of strategic importance. Within these designated sites, restrictions will be imposed on access, movement, and residence to bolster the overall security measures.



“Traffic or stay may be restricted in a location or in its surroundings due to the danger that the location poses or is exposed to. It is forbidden to travel or stay in an area subject to restrictions without permission from the operator in the area,” the ministry noted on its internet site.

