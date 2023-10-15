Making Your Home Cozy This Winter

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 14, 2023 12:48 am - The release discusses ways to make your home look and feel cozy this winter. It further highlights things to consider when choosing a furniture store.

Killeen, TX, 2023: Do you want to convert your home into a warm and inviting sanctuary these winters? If yes, it is crucial to invest in the right kind of furniture and home accessories from a reputed furniture store.

About Ashley HomeStore, Killeen

For over twenty years, Ashley HomeStore has stood as the preferred choice for premium furniture and home decor in Killeen, TX. With a steadfast dedication to creating welcoming living environments, this establishment provides an extensive range of products tailored to accommodate diverse preferences and budgets.

How to Make Your Home Cozy During Winters

.Opt for soft, warm lighting like table lamps, floor lamps, pendant lights, or chandeliers with dimmers.

.Place soft, plush throws and blankets on sofas and chairs.

.Add warmth to your floors with area rugs.

.Invest in upholstered sofas and chairs in earthy tones or rich, deep colors.

.If you have a fireplace, accessorize it with a stack of firewood and candles.

.Place scented candles in decorative holders around your home.

.Use cozy bedding with flannel or jersey sheets, down comforters, and plenty of pillows.

.Swap out lightweight summer curtains for thicker ones in deep colors or rich patterns.

.Incorporate wooden furniture pieces to add natural, rustic warmth to your space.

.Hang framed artwork or decorative mirrors with warm, earthy tones.

.Arrange bookshelves with books, decorative objects, and personal mementos to add character and warmth to your living spaces.

Things to Look for in a Furniture Store

.Decades of industry expertise

.Extensive variety in diverse styles, colors, and designs

.High quality and competitive pricing

.Knowledgeable staff members

.Convenient online payment options

.Customer support

For more information about furniture and accessories for winter, visit the Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South WS Young Drive, Killeen, TX, 76543, or contact 254-634-5900. Browse the website at and connect on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for valuable insights and updates.