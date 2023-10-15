Leading Global Brands And Innovative Technology At Paperex, World's Largest Paper Show

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 14, 2023 2:30 am - Some of the biggest global brands of Paper, Packaging and Allied Industries will come together at Paperex 2023, World's largest Paper Show at India Expo centre, Delhi NCR from 6-9 December 2023.

New Delhi, India | October 13, 2023 -- Some of the biggest global brands of Paper, Packaging and Allied Industries will come together at Paperex 2023, World's largest Paper Show at India Expo centre, Delhi NCR from 6-9 December 2023. The paper sector has advanced rapidly during the period of planned development since independence. Now, India has 861 paper mills, 526 of which are operational, with a total installed capacity of 27.15 million tonnes, according to a recent industry research. Paper consumption in India is likely to witness 6 to 7 per cent annual growth and will reach 30 million tonnes by FY 2026-27, largely driven by emphasis on education and literacy coupled with growth in organised retail.

The per capita paper consumption in India at around 15 kg, is way behind the global average of 57 kg.

India is the fastest-growing market for paper globally and it presents an exciting scenario; paper consumption is poised for a big leap forward in sync with economic growth. The futuristic view is that growth in paper consumption would be in multiples of GDP and hence an increase in consumption by one kg per capita would lead to an increase in demand of 1 million tonnes.

To meet the increasing demand of paper and paper products, the paper industry needs new technology, advanced machinery, raw material etc. for Paper & Board Manufacturing. Paperex provides a unified business platform for all paper and allied industries for:

. Face to face interactions to explore the New Technology, Machinery & Equipment and raw material for Paper & Board manufacturing

. Exploring alternative suppliers

. New Import and export destination

. Supporting mass users of paper industries including of Paper Traders, Printers, Publisher, Converter and Paper Packaging Companies to explore the variety of papers at the show.

Paperex 2023, World's Largest Paper Show, has received overwhelming response from industry and is all set to repeat the success story from 2022 with 700+ leading exhibitors from 20 countries and thousands of trade visitors from every corner of the world.

Paperex will cater to the entire gamut of paper & allied industries at one business platform with co-located events as:

. WORLD OF PAPER, highlighting participation of Paper, Printing, Packaging & Publishing industries

. TISSUEEX, highlighting participation of Tissue Products, Machinery & Technology

. CORRUGEX, highlighting participation of Corrugated Boxes, Machinery, Technology & Allied Industries

In addition, the event is planned with various concurrent business program and activities, including:

. Concurrent technical conference on“Paper Industry–Growth & Sustainability Through Green Technologies” by IARPMA

. Open Seminars on“Paper Printing, Packaging and Converting.”

. Networking meets of leading Trade Associations

. Various new launches and programs by exhibitors

At Paperex, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the latest advancements in technology, machinery, equipment, transport and material handling and raw materials for paper and board manufacturing. The show attracts global buyers from paper & board manufacturers, paper traders, printers, publisher, converter and paper packaging companies, designers for corrugated box & related packaging, investors & promoters.

Paperex is the finest platform for many overseas players planning to acquire or set up new plants in India. Many Indian paper mills are now eyeing new mills to setup or joint ventures with existing players abroad to widen their business horizons. For further information please visit or email to p or call on +91 93113 78553.

Press & Media Contact:Mitesh M KapadiaSentinel Public Relations Pvt LtdMumbai, MaharashtraIndia+91 (22) 2862 5131