Media: Reuters reporter gets murdered by Israeli fire

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident, a Reuters videographer lost his life in southern Lebanon, while six other journalists sustained injuries, as confirmed by Al Jazeera and Lebanese security sources on Friday. The group was reportedly struck by Israeli artillery, underscoring the dangers journalists often face in conflict zones. In response to the devastating news, Reuters expressed profound sorrow, conveying their deep sadness at the loss of their videographer, Issam Abdallah. At the time of his passing, Abdallah was diligently providing a live video feed from a location near the Israeli border. The agency emphasized its urgent pursuit of additional information, seeking clarification from authorities in the region.



Moreover, among those injured in the same incident were Reuters journalists Thaier Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, alongside Al Jazeera's Elie Brakhya and Carmen Joukhadar, and Agence France-Presse's Christina Assi and Dylan Collins. The circumstances surrounding the injuries remain unclear, leaving questions as to whether they were all impacted by the same shell or by different projectiles.



A Lebanese security source communicated to AFP that Israeli forces bore responsibility for the incident. Simultaneously, Al Jazeera attributed the tragedy to "Israeli bombing." The incident occurred around the same time that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported their troops engaging in retaliatory measures, employing tank and artillery fire in response to gunfire originating from Lebanese territory. This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the perilous environment in which journalists operate, committed to documenting events in regions marked by conflict and instability.



