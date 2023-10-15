US promises to support Israel, Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a press conference in Israel, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the nation's unwavering dedication to providing assistance to both Ukraine and Israel concurrently.



He emphasized that the United States possesses the capacity to exert influence and allocate resources across multiple theaters, highlighting its status as the world's foremost powerful nation. Secretary Austin asserted that the United States will steadfastly stand by Israel while also extending support to Ukraine, exemplifying the nation's capability to handle diverse priorities concurrently.



In this commitment, the United States is prepared to expedite military aid to Israel with the urgency commensurate with the pace of ongoing conflicts. This assistance encompasses a range of critical resources, including munitions, air-defense capabilities, and essential equipment. Notably, the aid package encompasses missiles designed for Israel's Iron Dome air defense systems, a crucial defense against the less-sophisticated, homemade unguided rockets utilized by Hamas.



While official statements have consistently underscored the United States's ability to support both Israel and Ukraine without bias or compromise to its own security, media reports have presented a nuanced perspective. According to sources cited by a news agency, the Pentagon had reportedly utilized portions of its artillery shell stockpiles from Israel to bolster Ukraine.



These accounts highlight the intricate challenges and considerations involved in balancing commitments to different nations amidst evolving geopolitical circumstances.



