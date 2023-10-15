Author Insley Offers An Everyman Perspective On Historical Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What's it like to be a fly on the wall during events that shaped history?

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Loudell Insley's new offering,“Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History ,” is a love letter to fans of historical intrigue, especially for those interested in the history of the United States. Insley's memoir draws from her remarkable life experiences during some of the US's most prominent moments in history to paint the picture of how she was just an ordinary individual who happened to be in the right place at the right time.Take, for example, the assassination of Robert Kennedy. Ms. Insley was part of Senator Kennedy's entourage on that fateful day, as she was on loan to the senator at the time. Insley was originally a part of Senator Edward Kennedy's office but had been put on loan to Edward's brother, Robert, during the latter's presidential run. She was at the hotel when he was killed in 1968 and was also in attendance during his state funeral.She was also part of the Democratic National Committee when the infamous Watergate break-inhappened. This event would lead to the Watergate scandal, which would become the final nail in the coffin of President Richard Nixon's presidency.As an individual present during such important moments in history, one would think that perhaps Insley's insights within her memoirs offer the kind that industry insiders often have. Nothing could be further from the truth. Insley offers a common man's insight into the events that shaped the nation, grounding the events as they happened, and is great for helping regular folk process the events more personally.Loudell has since become a full-time realtor, a position she has held since 1976. This is a far cry from her more exciting career, but she believes that all of her experiences have been instrumental in setting her down on a road that very few get the opportunity to traverse. And for those interested in experiencing the journey with her, you may purchase“Life on a Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History” in a bookstore near you.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

