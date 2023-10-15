Pharmacy workers to plan nationwide walkout, multiple rallies slated

(MENAFN) Pharmacy workers from Walgreens are in the early stages of planning a nationwide walkout and multiple rallies slated for the end of October, as they seek to protest what they perceive as inadequate working conditions. These efforts also include discussions with employees from other retail pharmacy chains about potential participation. This growing discontent within the ranks of retail pharmacy staff has been fueled by long-standing grievances related to working with undermanned teams and increasing workloads imposed by corporate management. The challenges intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, with additional responsibilities like testing and vaccinations stretching pharmacists and technicians even thinner.



Recent weeks have witnessed the culmination of these frustrations, with pharmacy staff at various Walgreens locations across the United States and CVS stores in the Kansas City area initiating separate walkouts. These ongoing demonstrations and the planning for a broader work stoppage contribute to what has become one of the most active years for labor movements in recent U.S. history.



A Walgreens organizer, an employee of the pharmacy chain who chose to remain anonymous due to fears of potential reprisals, disclosed that the walkouts are currently scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Shane Jerominski, another organizer, who is an independent pharmacist and a former Walgreens employee, confirmed these dates. Jerominski has been actively involved in organizing recent walkouts within the pharmacy labor movement.



The Walgreens organizer revealed ongoing discussions with pharmacy staff from various other retail chains regarding their potential involvement in the collective walkout. This individual views nationwide walkouts spanning multiple retail pharmacy chains as the logical "next step" in their battle against the existing working conditions.



In response to inquiries about the walkouts organized by pharmacy staff this week, a Walgreens spokesperson referred CNBC to the company's previous statement on the matter.

