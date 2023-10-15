President Ilham Aliyev Visits Karkijahan Settlement In Khankendi City (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Karkijahan
settlement of the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN15102023000187011040ID1107242591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.