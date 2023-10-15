Demonstrators get aggressive in Paris

(MENAFN) In a demonstration of discontent, French trade unionists took to the streets of Paris on Friday, joining nationwide strikes that impacted key sectors including transportation, education, and healthcare. Video footage from Paris depicted clashes between protesters and police, with officers employing forceful measures to contain the situation. Orchestrated by a coalition of France's largest trade unions, the strike witnessed the participation of airport and railway workers, educators, and employees in the energy sector, all rallying for their respective demands. Simultaneously, private doctors staged a separate strike, advocating for the freedom to adjust their prices in line with inflationary pressures.



As the streets of Paris were adorned with trade union flags, workers embarked on a march through the city center to voice their concerns. While the turnout was relatively smaller compared to earlier rallies held this year following President Emmanuel Macron's approval of the pension reform bill, the atmosphere soon grew tense, echoing the confrontations and acts of vandalism witnessed in prior protests.



Riot police stood vigilant along the demonstrators' route, swiftly responding when a faction of black-clad protesters initiated the destruction of a bank's windows. Footage captured by the video agency Ruptly documented the apprehension of numerous masked rioters, preceding a forceful response by officers, who employed batons to subdue nearby protesters.



Social media platforms circulated additional footage, revealing armored police officers wrestling some demonstrators to the ground and employing aggressive tactics against others. The escalation of the protests in Paris underscores the prevailing discontent and the determination of workers to voice their grievances, signaling a broader sentiment of unrest within various sectors across France.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242585