SBU Drones Hit Power Substation Feeding Military Facilities In Russia's Belgorod Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported a successful attack involving kamikaze drones targeting the Krasnaya Yaruga electric substation in Belgorod region.
That's according to Ukrinform's sources in the SBU.
The agency provided a video of the strike, noting that the facility feeds a number of Russian military objects. Read also: SBU
operatives destroy almost 60 units of Russian military equipment in three week
"The latest effort by the Security Service aiming to make the invaders realize that a blackout in response to numerous attacks on our energy infrastructure from their side is a reality that is already on their doorstep," the SBU reports. Read also:
Ukraine hits Russian tugboat Professor Nikolay Muru, Navy confirms
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a large-scale drone attack in Kursk and Belgorod regions, both bordering Ukraine.
