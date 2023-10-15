Azerbaijani Athlete Has Been Awarded First Place In International Competition


10/15/2023 9:12:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 13-15, the WRPF Spain Arnold Classic European Championship in powerlifting was held in Madrid, Spain, Azernews reports.

In the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Vusal Agalarov, a master of sports in powerlifting.

Vusal Agalarov, who took part in competitions weighing 110 kg, won the first place by lifting 335 kg in the "Squat" movement, 205 kg in the "Benchpress" movement and 310 kg in the "Deadlift" movement of the powerlifting sport. Also, Azerbaijani athlete was awarded a trophy as the absolute winner of the "Powerlifting Knee Wraps" division.

It should be noted that Vusal Agalarov is a 3-time European, 1-time World, and 14-time Azerbaijan champion.

MENAFN15102023000195011045ID1107242581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search