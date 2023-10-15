Azerbaijani Athlete Has Been Awarded First Place In International Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 13-15, the WRPF Spain Arnold Classic European Championship in powerlifting was held in Madrid, Spain, Azernews reports.

In the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Vusal Agalarov, a master of sports in powerlifting.

Vusal Agalarov, who took part in competitions weighing 110 kg, won the first place by lifting 335 kg in the "Squat" movement, 205 kg in the "Benchpress" movement and 310 kg in the "Deadlift" movement of the powerlifting sport. Also, Azerbaijani athlete was awarded a trophy as the absolute winner of the "Powerlifting Knee Wraps" division.

It should be noted that Vusal Agalarov is a 3-time European, 1-time World, and 14-time Azerbaijan champion.