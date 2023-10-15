President Of Northern Cyprus Got Acquainted With Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 15., Azerews reports.

The distinguished guest was informed about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture. It was noted that the activities of the Center are aimed at the in-depth study and research of the nationalism philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and the legacy of the National Leader.

In the Heydar Aliyev Museum, various aspects of the National Leader's concept of activity both during the Soviet era and during the years of our country's independence are presented virtually.

The President of Northern Cyprus first looked at the cars that were in official use during the time when the National Leader was the head of Azerbaijan - from 1969 to 2003.

Exhibits, photos and multimedia hall reflecting different periods of the concept of activity carried out by the National Leader both during the Soviet rule and in the years of independence aroused great interest in the visitor.

Ersin Tatara, who is familiar with the "Pearls of Azerbaijan" exhibition, was told that rare exhibits related to the inexhaustible natural resources, centuries-old history, and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan are displayed in this exhibition. Rare examples of ancient professions, including the Azerbaijani school of carpet weaving, are exhibited here, and it was brought to attention that our ancient musical instruments are presented in an original way - in sound form. It was noted that those who come to the exhibition, where Azerbaijani national costumes and ancient coins are displayed, can also see holy books in different languages.







After getting acquainted with the ancient musical instruments of Azerbaijan, the President of Northern Cyprus also visited the "Mini Azerbaijan" exhibition, where models of buildings of historical and architectural importance located in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan were displayed.

After viewing the "Dance of Loops" exhibition consisting of Azerbaijani carpets, Ersin Tatar got acquainted with the "Classic car exhibition".

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus left the Heydar Aliyev Center with a good impression.