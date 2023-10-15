President Of Northern Cyprus Got Acquainted With Heydar Aliyev Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the
Heydar Aliyev Center on October 15., Azerews reports.
The distinguished guest was informed about the Heydar Aliyev
Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world
architecture. It was noted that the activities of the Center are
aimed at the in-depth study and research of the nationalism
philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar
Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and the legacy of the
National Leader.
In the Heydar Aliyev Museum, various aspects of the National
Leader's concept of activity both during the Soviet era and during
the years of our country's independence are presented
virtually.
The President of Northern Cyprus first looked at the cars that
were in official use during the time when the National Leader was
the head of Azerbaijan - from 1969 to 2003.
Exhibits, photos and multimedia hall reflecting different
periods of the concept of activity carried out by the National
Leader both during the Soviet rule and in the years of independence
aroused great interest in the visitor.
Ersin Tatara, who is familiar with the "Pearls of Azerbaijan"
exhibition, was told that rare exhibits related to the
inexhaustible natural resources, centuries-old history, and
cultural heritage of Azerbaijan are displayed in this exhibition.
Rare examples of ancient professions, including the Azerbaijani
school of carpet weaving, are exhibited here, and it was brought to
attention that our ancient musical instruments are presented in an
original way - in sound form. It was noted that those who come to
the exhibition, where Azerbaijani national costumes and ancient
coins are displayed, can also see holy books in different
languages.
After getting acquainted with the ancient musical instruments of
Azerbaijan, the President of Northern Cyprus also visited the "Mini
Azerbaijan" exhibition, where models of buildings of historical and
architectural importance located in Baku and other regions of
Azerbaijan were displayed.
After viewing the "Dance of Loops" exhibition consisting of
Azerbaijani carpets, Ersin Tatar got acquainted with the "Classic
car exhibition".
The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus left
the Heydar Aliyev Center with a good impression.
