Russia gets asked to leave Israel

(MENAFN) Amid the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory urging all Russian nationals to promptly depart Israel using available regular airline services. Diplomats cited heightened security risks as the primary concern necessitating this recommendation. In a statement, the embassy emphasized that, as of the present moment, there are still viable opportunities for departure from Israel, including through scheduled flights operated by both Russian and other international carriers. They strongly urged Russian citizens to take advantage of these options while they remain accessible.



The embassy further informed that they are closely monitoring the flight situation at Tel Aviv International Airport. This comes in the wake of over a dozen airlines canceling flights from the Ben Gurion airport subsequent to a rocket attack by Hamas on Wednesday. Despite these cancellations, three Israeli carriers and airlines from various countries, including the Seychelles, Serbia, Ethiopia, the United Aarab of Emirates, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, and Dubai, are still operating flights.



Additionally, the embassy revealed that they have been in contact with Israeli authorities, specifically the police, to obtain information concerning other Russian nationals with whom they have lost contact. Tragically, four Russian citizens have lost their lives, and as of Tuesday, six more remain unaccounted for following a Hamas attack originating from Gaza, which targeted nearby towns, villages, and settlements. This development underscores the gravity of the situation and the imperative for swift action to ensure the safety and well-being of Russian citizens in the region.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242579