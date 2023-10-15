Jordan shows concern over Gaza war spreading to West Bank

(MENAFN) Jordan has expressed concerns about the potential for the conflict in Gaza to escalate and extend into the occupied West Bank, possibly leading to an influx of refugees seeking safety near Jordan's borders. Two European diplomats in Amman disclosed that this scenario was a prominent topic of discussion in recent high-level meetings in the Jordanian capital. These meetings included discussions between King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, as well as talks between the King and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"The concern in Jordan is that Hamas has more up its sleeve," One of the diplomats, who preferred to remain anonymous stated that "Hamas could mount an operation against Israelis in the West Bank that could expand the war in a major way."



"In this case, people fleeing the violence have no place to go except towards Jordan."



For decades, Jordanian authorities have been warning against increased Israeli pressure on Palestinians, which could potentially lead to another wave of refugees seeking refuge in the kingdom. This situation could disrupt the delicate social balance maintained by King Abdullah, which involves a mix of people who originally came from Palestine since 1948 and tribes that played a pivotal role in Jordan's establishment as a British protectorate in 1921. The majority of Jordan's population, which stands at around 10 million, consists of descendants of refugees who fled the conflict surrounding Israel's creation in 1948 and Israeli expansion following the 1967 Middle East War.



The conflict in Gaza, which began on October 7 with a surprise attack by the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas on areas held by Israel, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with over 1,300 people killed, predominantly civilians, in the initial attack. Israeli retaliatory strikes claimed the lives of over 2,200 individuals in Gaza, mostly civilians. Additionally, more than 40 people have reportedly been killed in the occupied West Bank during Palestinian-Israeli hostilities.



US State Department spokesman Mathew Miller disclosed that during Mr. Blinken's meeting with King Abdullah on Friday, the two leaders discussed efforts to "prevent the conflict from widening." King Abdullah had previously met with Mr. Abbas the day before.

