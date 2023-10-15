KISR: M 5.1 Earthquake Hits West Of Iran

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced on Sunday that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale hit West of Iran. KISR stated that the earthquake took place at 2:15 p.m. (GMT +3), estimated to have occurred 10 km underground. It added that it took place 244 km from Kuwait City, and a number of Kuwaiti citizens felt the tremors. (end) amh

