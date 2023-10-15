Qatar's Amir, Iranian FM Discuss Relations, Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday met with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them as well as exchanging views on the key regional and international issues, especially the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, said Qatar's Amiri Diwan in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with Amir-Abdollahian, who is visiting the country.(end)

