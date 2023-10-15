Kuwait Defense Min. Discusses Common Issues With Turkish, Russian Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday discussed, separately, bilateral relations and issues of common interest with the Turkish and Russian Ambassadors to Kuwait. In a press statement, Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad received the Turkish Ambassador Tuba Nur Sonmez and Russian Ambassador Vladimir Zheltov at Bayan Palace, separately, and reviewed issues of common interest, ways to boost military cooperation and the latest regional and international developments. (end) kdo

