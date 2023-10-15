Earthquake In W. Afghanistan Injures 120 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan Sunday killing at least one person and injuring 120 others, almost a week after more than 2,000 people lost their lives in a series of tremors in the country.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 32.8 kilometers southeast of Afghanistanآ's western Herat city earlier today followed by a 5.5 magnitude aftershock.

Meanwile, the National Disaster Management Authority said that they are still investigating the scale of destruction, while the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that more than 120 injured have been brought to Herat Regional Hospital and many more have been taken to other hospitals in the city.

The Afghanistanآ's western Herat city has witnessed a series of earthquakes last week killing over 2,400 people so far. Herat provinceآ's Zenda Jan district was the worst hit where the earthquake completely destroyed at least 11 villages.

According to WHO, nearly 20,000 people have been affected by the string of disasters, with women and children making up most of the fatalities. (end)

