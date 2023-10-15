Educator gets fatally stabbed at French school

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident at Gambetta high school in Arras, northern France, a teacher lost their life while two others sustained serious injuries in a stabbing attack. Reports indicate that the assailant, a 20-year-old individual of ethnic Chechen origin, has been apprehended by local authorities. The attack transpired on Friday, prompting swift responses from senior government figures, including President Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to Arras to address the aftermath.



According to French media sources, the assailant reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the attack, which targeted school staff members at approximately 11 AM local time. The perpetrator, identified as a former student of the school, was promptly identified as a 20-year-old. Law enforcement authorities have revealed that the suspect, an ethnic Chechen, was previously flagged as a serious national security threat. Additionally, the suspect's brother, though not present at the scene, has also been taken into custody. The handling of the case has been entrusted to France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office.



The victim of this tragic incident was a literature teacher, whose life was tragically cut short. Another teacher and a security guard suffered severe injuries, with the latter reported to be in critical condition. The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting reflections on the safety and security of educational institutions. The profound impact of this event has spurred a renewed focus on safeguarding educational spaces and ensuring the well-being of both students and staff members.



