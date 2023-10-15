Netherlands charges firms, individuals for violating EU sanctions on Russia

(MENAFN) According to a report by a UK-based news agency on Friday, four Dutch companies as well as eight individuals have been fined for their involvement in violating European Union sanctions against Russia during the period from 2014 to 2017.



These individuals and companies faced accusations from the Dutch prosecutor's office for their role in assisting Moscow in the construction of the Crimean Bridge.



As a result of these violations, the eight individuals received sentences of community service, ranging from 20 to 60 hours, while the companies collectively paid fines amounting to €160,000, which is approximately equivalent to USD 168,000. One company’s “illegal” revenues of more than €71,000 (equivalent to about USD74,638) were removed by the state as well, the report also mentions.



The unidentified firms are said to have provided equipment, spare parts, as well as additional services for the building of the 19-kilometer bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland by road and train.



In 2014, Crimea held a vote to join the Russian Federation after the area declined to back the Maidan coup that toppled Ukraine's elected government in Kiev. The EU, the US, as well as other nations labeled the referendum a "illegal annexation" by Russia, and ever since, Moscow has been subject to a series of economic penalties.

MENAFN15102023000045015839ID1107242519