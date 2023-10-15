Israel usage of white phosphorus gets confirmed

(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has released a report confirming the deployment of controversial white phosphorus munitions by Israel during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The substance, known for its incendiary properties, poses a significant risk of indiscriminate harm to civilians when used in densely populated areas. The HRW investigation revealed that the Israeli military utilized 155mm airburst artillery shells, discharging them over Gaza's port on Wednesday and in two rural locations along the Lebanese border on Tuesday.



To substantiate their findings, the international organization analyzed video footage of these incidents and conducted interviews with witnesses. The verification of white phosphorus usage raises particular concerns due to the heightened risk it poses to civilians in the affected areas. Lama Fakih, the Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, emphasized the severe consequences of such deployment, stating that whenever white phosphorus is utilized in densely populated urban zones, it carries a substantial risk of causing excruciating burns and enduring suffering for individuals.



Fakih further highlighted the unlawful and indiscriminate nature of using white phosphorus in populated urban areas, emphasizing its potential to incinerate homes and inflict egregious harm on civilians. The compound ignites upon contact with oxygen, resulting in the release of dense smoke characterized by a foul odor. While munitions containing white phosphorus can serve signaling purposes or be employed to create a smoke screen, their utilization in densely populated regions raises significant ethical and humanitarian concerns.



The HRW report underscores the critical importance of scrutinizing the use of white phosphorus munitions within the context of armed conflicts, especially when deployed in areas heavily populated by civilians. The potential for indiscriminate harm and long-lasting suffering amplifies the urgency for transparent investigations and heightened accountability measures. This revelation prompts a broader discussion on the responsible use of weaponry to minimize civilian casualties and uphold humanitarian principles in conflict zones.



MENAFN15102023000045015687ID1107242518